Left Menu

Thailand’s New Senate Appointment Stirs Political Landscape

Thailand's Election Commission has endorsed 200 new senators, introducing a legislative body that could challenge the embattled Pheu Thai party. The new upper house won't vote on the prime minister but will continue to vet laws and appoint key officials. Analysts suggest this could benefit conservative-royalist allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:02 IST
Thailand’s New Senate Appointment Stirs Political Landscape

Thailand's Election Commission on Wednesday announced the endorsement of 200 new senators to replace the military-appointed upper house. This move reveals a legislative body that analysts believe could complicate governance for the embattled Pheu Thai party.

The new upper house will not participate in voting for the prime minister but will retain significant powers to vet laws and appoint crucial members of influential organizations such as the Election Commission and the Constitutional Court. The Election Commission Secretary-General, Sawaeng Boonmee, attributed delays in the announcement to the complex selection process and complaints that required examination.

'The Election Commission has passed a resolution to endorse 200 senators,' Sawaeng stated. Provisional results indicate the new upper house lacks key Pheu Thai affiliates but shows gains for its coalition partner, Bhumjaithai, potentially benefiting the conservative-royalist establishment. Analysts like Mathis Lohatepanont suggest this could intensify the longstanding political rift in Thailand while failing to usher in a more Pheu Thai-friendly senate.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024