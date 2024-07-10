Thailand’s New Senate Appointment Stirs Political Landscape

Thailand's Election Commission on Wednesday announced the endorsement of 200 new senators to replace the military-appointed upper house. This move reveals a legislative body that analysts believe could complicate governance for the embattled Pheu Thai party.

The new upper house will not participate in voting for the prime minister but will retain significant powers to vet laws and appoint crucial members of influential organizations such as the Election Commission and the Constitutional Court. The Election Commission Secretary-General, Sawaeng Boonmee, attributed delays in the announcement to the complex selection process and complaints that required examination.

'The Election Commission has passed a resolution to endorse 200 senators,' Sawaeng stated. Provisional results indicate the new upper house lacks key Pheu Thai affiliates but shows gains for its coalition partner, Bhumjaithai, potentially benefiting the conservative-royalist establishment. Analysts like Mathis Lohatepanont suggest this could intensify the longstanding political rift in Thailand while failing to usher in a more Pheu Thai-friendly senate.

