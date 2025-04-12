Left Menu

BJP's Power Move: Training Leaders for Ideological Clarity and Governance

BJP president J P Nadda inaugurated a three-day training for party MLAs and MPs in Odisha, attended by top leaders. The camp focuses on organisational skills, governance, and promoting achievements of the party to rural populations. Nadda also launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda officially opened a three-day training program for the party's MLAs and MPs in Odisha. The event saw attendance from prominent figures like Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union ministers Jual Oram, among others.

The purpose of the training is to enhance skills in organizational management, governance, and to provide a clearer ideological understanding. It aims at preparing participants to communicate the party's promises and achievements effectively to rural audiences.

Nadda's presence in Odisha also marked the launch of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, aligning with the BJP's electoral promises. The training, running until April 13, focuses on practical and goal-oriented execution of party functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

