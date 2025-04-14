Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Legacy: A New Era of Rights and Governance

O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana, marked the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar with a significant three-day national convention. Eminent leaders and academic professionals gathered to explore Ambedkar's enduring legacy and its continued impact on rights, justice, and constitutional governance in India.

Attorney General for India, R. Venkataramani, delivered a keynote address emphasizing that Ambedkar's vision went beyond drafting the Constitution; he sought to embed principles of equality, justice, and fraternity. He highlighted ongoing struggles, suggesting the Constitution serves as a framework for an egalitarian society.

The event featured prominent figures including Dr. Raja Sekhar Vundru, IAS, and Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of the university. Discussions focused on Ambedkar's influence on political and social ideas. Themes explored included Ambedkar's contributions to human rights and economic thought, and contemporary issues like digital caste dynamics and same-sex relation decriminalization.

