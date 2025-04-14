Left Menu

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Legacy: A New Era of Rights and Governance

O.P. Jindal Global University celebrates the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar with a three-day convention. The event, featuring legal minds and scholars, explores his role in shaping India's Constitution. Discussions emphasize his vision for equality and justice, connecting historical insights to modern challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat (Haryana) | Updated: 14-04-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 11:56 IST
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Legacy: A New Era of Rights and Governance
Attorney General for India, R. Venkataramani Inaugurates the National Convention on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at O.P. Jindal Global University. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana, marked the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar with a significant three-day national convention. Eminent leaders and academic professionals gathered to explore Ambedkar's enduring legacy and its continued impact on rights, justice, and constitutional governance in India.

Attorney General for India, R. Venkataramani, delivered a keynote address emphasizing that Ambedkar's vision went beyond drafting the Constitution; he sought to embed principles of equality, justice, and fraternity. He highlighted ongoing struggles, suggesting the Constitution serves as a framework for an egalitarian society.

The event featured prominent figures including Dr. Raja Sekhar Vundru, IAS, and Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of the university. Discussions focused on Ambedkar's influence on political and social ideas. Themes explored included Ambedkar's contributions to human rights and economic thought, and contemporary issues like digital caste dynamics and same-sex relation decriminalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025