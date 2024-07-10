Vikravandi Bypoll Sees High Voter Turnout Amid Tight Security
Brisk polling was observed in the Vikravandi assembly constituency bypoll in Tamil Nadu, with 64.44 percent voter turnout as of 3 pm. The bypoll, necessitated by the demise of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi, features a triangular contest between DMK, PMK, and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidates. Counting is scheduled for July 13.
Brisk polling was witnessed in the bypoll to Vikravandi assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with voters queuing up in large numbers at polling stations since morning.
As of 3 pm, voter turnout stood at 64.44 percent, according to the latest figures from the Election Commission. The bypoll was necessitated by the passing of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi on April 6 due to illness.
The bypoll features a triangular contest with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Anniyur Siva, Pattali Makkal Katchi's C Anbumani, and Naam Tamilar Katchi's K Abinaya as the main contenders. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its ally Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) have boycotted the election.
Vikravandi has 2.37 lakh eligible voters, with tight security arrangements in place at polling booths to ensure smooth voting. The counting of votes is scheduled for July 13.
