Left Menu

Vikravandi Bypoll Sees High Voter Turnout Amid Tight Security

Brisk polling was observed in the Vikravandi assembly constituency bypoll in Tamil Nadu, with 64.44 percent voter turnout as of 3 pm. The bypoll, necessitated by the demise of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi, features a triangular contest between DMK, PMK, and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidates. Counting is scheduled for July 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:51 IST
Vikravandi Bypoll Sees High Voter Turnout Amid Tight Security
  • Country:
  • India

Brisk polling was witnessed in the bypoll to Vikravandi assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with voters queuing up in large numbers at polling stations since morning.

As of 3 pm, voter turnout stood at 64.44 percent, according to the latest figures from the Election Commission. The bypoll was necessitated by the passing of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi on April 6 due to illness.

The bypoll features a triangular contest with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Anniyur Siva, Pattali Makkal Katchi's C Anbumani, and Naam Tamilar Katchi's K Abinaya as the main contenders. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its ally Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) have boycotted the election.

Vikravandi has 2.37 lakh eligible voters, with tight security arrangements in place at polling booths to ensure smooth voting. The counting of votes is scheduled for July 13.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024