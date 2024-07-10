Left Menu

Pakistan's ISI Granted Power to Tap Calls Amid Privacy Concerns

Pakistan's government has authorized its military-run Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency to intercept telephone calls and messages, sparking widespread alarm among opposition politicians and social media users about potential privacy violations. Official claims assert the law's usage will be limited to tracking criminal and terrorist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:06 IST
Pakistan's ISI Granted Power to Tap Calls Amid Privacy Concerns
AI Generated Representative Image

Pakistan has authorized its army-run spy agency to tap telephone calls and messages, strengthening its key role in the nation's politics. This decision has raised concerns among opposition politicians and social media users regarding potential misuse and privacy violations. The army, which has governed Pakistan for almost half of its independent history, can influence government outcomes, adding to the controversy surrounding the new powers granted to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar informed parliament that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications was advised of the change in a July 8 notice. Tarar assured that anyone misusing the law would face action and that the measure would be confined to tracking criminal and terrorist activities, ensuring it does not infringe on people's lives and privacy.

The federal government, citing national security, has authorized officers to intercept calls and messages or trace calls through any telecoms system. This move was opposed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had previously endorsed the ISI's unauthorized surveillance practices. PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan has promised a court challenge against the agency's expanded powers. Both the army's Inter-Services Public Relations Wing and the information ministry declined to comment on potential privacy violations or political misuse of the new legal authorisation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024