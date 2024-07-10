Pakistan's ISI Granted Power to Tap Calls Amid Privacy Concerns

Pakistan has authorized its army-run spy agency to tap telephone calls and messages, strengthening its key role in the nation's politics. This decision has raised concerns among opposition politicians and social media users regarding potential misuse and privacy violations. The army, which has governed Pakistan for almost half of its independent history, can influence government outcomes, adding to the controversy surrounding the new powers granted to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar informed parliament that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications was advised of the change in a July 8 notice. Tarar assured that anyone misusing the law would face action and that the measure would be confined to tracking criminal and terrorist activities, ensuring it does not infringe on people's lives and privacy.

The federal government, citing national security, has authorized officers to intercept calls and messages or trace calls through any telecoms system. This move was opposed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had previously endorsed the ISI's unauthorized surveillance practices. PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan has promised a court challenge against the agency's expanded powers. Both the army's Inter-Services Public Relations Wing and the information ministry declined to comment on potential privacy violations or political misuse of the new legal authorisation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)