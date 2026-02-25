Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Imran Khan's Health and Security Measures

A YouTuber was arrested in Pakistan for filming the convoy carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a hospital, raising security concerns. Khan's family disputes his medical treatment locations and calls for alternative care, amid fears of biased reports during his imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:35 IST
A YouTuber in Pakistan's Punjab province has been detained for filming and posting a video of the security convoy transporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a hospital in Islamabad, according to local authorities.

Imran Khan, who transitioned from a cricket star to politician, is currently serving time in Adiala Jail since 2023. His recent hospital visit was for an eye treatment due to a condition affecting his vision.

Khan's family is advocating for his transfer to Shifa Hospital and insists on his treatment under private medical supervision, citing distrust in government reports and procedures.

