Controversy Erupts Over Imran Khan's Health and Security Measures
A YouTuber was arrested in Pakistan for filming the convoy carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a hospital, raising security concerns. Khan's family disputes his medical treatment locations and calls for alternative care, amid fears of biased reports during his imprisonment.
25-02-2026
A YouTuber in Pakistan's Punjab province has been detained for filming and posting a video of the security convoy transporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a hospital in Islamabad, according to local authorities.
Imran Khan, who transitioned from a cricket star to politician, is currently serving time in Adiala Jail since 2023. His recent hospital visit was for an eye treatment due to a condition affecting his vision.
Khan's family is advocating for his transfer to Shifa Hospital and insists on his treatment under private medical supervision, citing distrust in government reports and procedures.
