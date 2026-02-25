Controversy Erupts Over Imran Khan's Health and Security Measures

A YouTuber in Pakistan's Punjab province has been detained for filming and posting a video of the security convoy transporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a hospital in Islamabad, according to local authorities.

Imran Khan, who transitioned from a cricket star to politician, is currently serving time in Adiala Jail since 2023. His recent hospital visit was for an eye treatment due to a condition affecting his vision.

Khan's family is advocating for his transfer to Shifa Hospital and insists on his treatment under private medical supervision, citing distrust in government reports and procedures.