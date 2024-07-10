Left Menu

Controversy Erupts As BJP MLA Bharath Shetty Faces FIR Over Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

BJP MLA Bharath Shetty has been booked following alleged provocative comments against Rahul Gandhi. The FIR stems from a complaint by Congress corporator K Anil. Investigations are underway while BJP and Congress clash over the remarks. Congress leaders demand accountability and criticize BJP's behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:19 IST
Bharath Shetty
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Bharath Shetty has been booked following alleged provocative comments against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, police said on Wednesday.

During a press conference, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal confirmed an FIR was filed at Kavoor police station following a complaint by K Anil, a Congress corporator. The complaint accuses Shetty of making incendiary remarks about Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Congress party members and leaders have continued their criticism of Shetty's statements. At a gathering in Surathkal, Shetty suggested Gandhi should be 'arrested inside Parliament and slapped.' This comment sparked outrage across media platforms.

Addressing a press conference, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President Manjunath Bhandary questioned Shetty's intentions, implying violent motives. Bhandary alleged that BJP leaders' recent behavior is a reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's derogatory term 'balak buddhi' for Gandhi. He further accused BJP of inciting unrest due to the Congress government's presence in the state.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

