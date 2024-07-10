Controversy Erupts As BJP MLA Bharath Shetty Faces FIR Over Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
BJP MLA Bharath Shetty has been booked following alleged provocative comments against Rahul Gandhi. The FIR stems from a complaint by Congress corporator K Anil. Investigations are underway while BJP and Congress clash over the remarks. Congress leaders demand accountability and criticize BJP's behavior.
- Country:
- India
BJP MLA Bharath Shetty has been booked following alleged provocative comments against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, police said on Wednesday.
During a press conference, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal confirmed an FIR was filed at Kavoor police station following a complaint by K Anil, a Congress corporator. The complaint accuses Shetty of making incendiary remarks about Rahul Gandhi.
Meanwhile, Congress party members and leaders have continued their criticism of Shetty's statements. At a gathering in Surathkal, Shetty suggested Gandhi should be 'arrested inside Parliament and slapped.' This comment sparked outrage across media platforms.
Addressing a press conference, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President Manjunath Bhandary questioned Shetty's intentions, implying violent motives. Bhandary alleged that BJP leaders' recent behavior is a reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's derogatory term 'balak buddhi' for Gandhi. He further accused BJP of inciting unrest due to the Congress government's presence in the state.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharath Shetty
- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- Congress
- FIR
- Mangaluru
- Anil
- KPCC
- Narendra Modi
- controversy
ALSO READ
Four members of family dead as fire breaks out at their home in outer Delhi's Prem Nagar: Officials.
Despair Amid Hope: Ruidoso's Return Post Fire Devastation
Rajkot Bandh: Market Standstill as City Remembers Fire Tragedy
Tragedy at South Korean Lithium Battery Factory: CEO Apologizes after Deadly Fire
China's Chang'e 6 probe lands back on Earth, with first ever samples from the less explored far side of the moon, reports AP.