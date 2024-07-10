Brisk Polling Noted Amid Sporadic Violence in Assembly Bypolls Across India
Assembly bypolls were held across 13 constituencies in seven states, witnessing moderate to brisk voting. Notable incidents of violence occurred in Uttarakhand and West Bengal. The electoral process will determine the fates of seasoned politicians and new faces. Several incidents of violence were reported, with conflicting claims from political parties.
Assembly bypolls across 13 constituencies in seven states saw moderate to brisk voting on Wednesday. The polling day witnessed isolated incidents of violence in Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
Voting, which took place from 7 am to 6 pm, marks the first major electoral exercise since the Lok Sabha elections. The bypolls were triggered by various vacancies, resulting from either deaths or resignations of incumbent members.
In Uttarakhand's Manglaur, clashes resulted in injuries, with conflicting reports about the incidents. Similar violence was reported in West Bengal, where BJP accused TMC activists of disrupting the process. As the day concluded, several states reported high voter turnout, highlighting the significance of these bypolls.
