High Voter Turnout in Vikravandi Bypoll Amid Tight Security

Polling for the bypoll to Vikravandi assembly constituency concluded with 77.73% voter turnout as of 5 pm on Wednesday. The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi. The contest features 29 candidates and the vote counting will occur on July 13. Tight security was ensured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:17 IST
Polling for the bypoll to Vikravandi assembly constituency concluded on Wednesday with a voter turnout of 77.73%, according to data shared by the Election Commission.

Voters queued up in large numbers from 7 am to exercise their franchise.

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi on April 6. A total of 29 candidates are contesting, with vote counting scheduled for July 13.

The election is a triangular contest featuring Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Anniyur Siva, Pattali Makkal Katchi's C Anbumani, and Naam Tamilar Katchi's K Abinaya. Principal opposition AIADMK and its ally DMDK have boycotted the bypoll.

Security arrangements were tightened at polling booths in the constituency, home to 2.37 lakh voters, including 1.16 lakh men and 1.20 lakh women voters.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

