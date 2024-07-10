High Voter Turnout in Vikravandi Bypoll Amid Tight Security
Polling for the bypoll to Vikravandi assembly constituency concluded with 77.73% voter turnout as of 5 pm on Wednesday. The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi. The contest features 29 candidates and the vote counting will occur on July 13. Tight security was ensured.
- Country:
- India
Polling for the bypoll to Vikravandi assembly constituency concluded on Wednesday with a voter turnout of 77.73%, according to data shared by the Election Commission.
Voters queued up in large numbers from 7 am to exercise their franchise.
The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi on April 6. A total of 29 candidates are contesting, with vote counting scheduled for July 13.
The election is a triangular contest featuring Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Anniyur Siva, Pattali Makkal Katchi's C Anbumani, and Naam Tamilar Katchi's K Abinaya. Principal opposition AIADMK and its ally DMDK have boycotted the bypoll.
Security arrangements were tightened at polling booths in the constituency, home to 2.37 lakh voters, including 1.16 lakh men and 1.20 lakh women voters.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vikravandi
- bypoll
- voter turnout
- DMK
- election
- security
- AIADMK
- PMK
- candidates
- vote counting
ALSO READ
U.S. Investigates Chinese Telecom Giants for Data Security Risks
Biden and Harris Target Trump Over Reproductive Rights As Election Nears
Macron warns of 'civil war' threat if far left or far right wins in snap election
Iran’s Leadership Crossroads: Election Amid Unrest
Lok Sabha Speaker: NDA candidate likely to file nomination today, election on June 26