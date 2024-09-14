Congress Names Senior Observers for Haryana Assembly Polls

The Congress has announced the appointment of Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, and Partap Singh Bajwa as AICC senior observers for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections scheduled for October 5.

The party revealed the names of 89 candidates for the elections, while reserving one seat, Bhiwani, for the CPI(M).

According to a statement by Congress, party president Mallikarjun Kharge confirmed the appointments of Gehlot, Maken, and Bajwa. Maken currently serves as the party's treasurer, while Gehlot is a former chief minister of Rajasthan, and Bajwa is the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab assembly.

The 90-member Haryana assembly will go to the polls on October 5, with vote counting set for October 8.

