Congress Names Senior Observers for Haryana Assembly Polls

The Congress has appointed Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, and Partap Singh Bajwa as senior observers for the Haryana assembly elections on October 5. The party announced 89 candidates, leaving one seat for CPI(M). Party president Mallikarjun Kharge made the appointments.
The Congress has announced the appointment of Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, and Partap Singh Bajwa as AICC senior observers for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections scheduled for October 5.
The party revealed the names of 89 candidates for the elections, while reserving one seat, Bhiwani, for the CPI(M).
According to a statement by Congress, party president Mallikarjun Kharge confirmed the appointments of Gehlot, Maken, and Bajwa. Maken currently serves as the party's treasurer, while Gehlot is a former chief minister of Rajasthan, and Bajwa is the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab assembly.
The 90-member Haryana assembly will go to the polls on October 5, with vote counting set for October 8.
