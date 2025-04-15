Political Battle Erupts Over FIR Against Partap Singh Bajwa

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday faced police scrutiny at the Mohali Cyber Crime Police Station concerning an FIR lodged against him over his controversial statement that "50 bombs have reached Punjab." This development triggered a political confrontation as the Congress party quickly rallied behind Bajwa, denouncing the FIR as a "political vendetta" perpetrated by the ruling AAP government.

The party's top brass, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, kept in regular contact with the state's leadership, closely monitoring the situation. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring led a gathering of MPs and party members in solidarity with Bajwa, even staging a sit-in outside the police station while expressing disdain for the alleged misuse of state machinery.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal joined in condemning the charges against Bajwa, criticizing the government for attempting to silence opposition through legal intimidation. Accusations flew against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for allegedly deploying law enforcement as a political tool, a charge Mann robustly denies. Amid heightened political tension, Bajwa maintains his stance that the AAP's actions will not deter his fight for justice and truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)