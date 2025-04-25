Left Menu

Partap Singh Bajwa's Explosive Claim Lands Him in Hot Water

Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa was questioned by police over his statement about 50 bombs in Punjab. Accused of spreading false information, Bajwa seeks to quash the FIR against him. The Punjab and Haryana High Court extended his interim protection but allowed investigations to continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:29 IST
Partap Singh Bajwa's Explosive Claim Lands Him in Hot Water
Partap Singh Bajwa
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa found himself at the center of a legal storm after being interrogated for over six hours by police on Friday. The inquiry followed an FIR filed against him over his statement that suggested '50 bombs have reached Punjab.'

Bajwa, who holds the position of Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, was questioned for a second time at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali. Despite emerging from the police station in the evening, Bajwa refrained from making any media statements.

The High Court of Punjab and Haryana has extended interim protection from arrest for Bajwa, while the investigation remains ongoing. However, he has been explicitly instructed by the court to avoid making any public statements regarding the case until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025