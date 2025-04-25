Partap Singh Bajwa's Explosive Claim Lands Him in Hot Water
Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa was questioned by police over his statement about 50 bombs in Punjab. Accused of spreading false information, Bajwa seeks to quash the FIR against him. The Punjab and Haryana High Court extended his interim protection but allowed investigations to continue.
- Country:
- India
Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa found himself at the center of a legal storm after being interrogated for over six hours by police on Friday. The inquiry followed an FIR filed against him over his statement that suggested '50 bombs have reached Punjab.'
Bajwa, who holds the position of Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, was questioned for a second time at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali. Despite emerging from the police station in the evening, Bajwa refrained from making any media statements.
The High Court of Punjab and Haryana has extended interim protection from arrest for Bajwa, while the investigation remains ongoing. However, he has been explicitly instructed by the court to avoid making any public statements regarding the case until further notice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
