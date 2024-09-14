Left Menu

PM Modi Accuses Opposition of Spreading 'Shops of Hate' in Jammu and Kashmir

During a public meeting in Doda, PM Narendra Modi criticized opposition parties and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for hypocrisy and called them out for their electoral promises that could bring turmoil back to Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized BJP's development efforts and urged voters to support BJP in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 14:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/X:@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted opposition parties along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of operating 'shops of hate' veiled as 'shops of love.' He warned that implementing their poll promises could revert Jammu and Kashmir to an era of unrest and violence.

PM Modi targeted Congress, National Conference, and People's Democratic Party for their intent to restore Article 370. He claimed doing so would revoke reservations for Pahadi, SC, ST, and OBC communities and reignite violence such as school burnings and stone-pelting. He accused these parties of misleading the public while hiding their misdeeds behind the Constitution.

Highlighting BJP's accomplishments, Modi praised the central government's efforts to boost connectivity and healthcare services in the region. He assured residents that the BJP will safeguard their rights and promised new employment opportunities and development projects. Modi urged voters in the upcoming elections to support BJP to ensure a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

