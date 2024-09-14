PM Modi Accuses Opposition of Spreading 'Shops of Hate' in Jammu and Kashmir

In a fiery address at Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted opposition parties along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of operating 'shops of hate' veiled as 'shops of love.' He warned that implementing their poll promises could revert Jammu and Kashmir to an era of unrest and violence.

PM Modi targeted Congress, National Conference, and People's Democratic Party for their intent to restore Article 370. He claimed doing so would revoke reservations for Pahadi, SC, ST, and OBC communities and reignite violence such as school burnings and stone-pelting. He accused these parties of misleading the public while hiding their misdeeds behind the Constitution.

Highlighting BJP's accomplishments, Modi praised the central government's efforts to boost connectivity and healthcare services in the region. He assured residents that the BJP will safeguard their rights and promised new employment opportunities and development projects. Modi urged voters in the upcoming elections to support BJP to ensure a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)