Congress Criticizes Centre Over Rising Terror Attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

The Congress has leveled serious accusations against the Central government, alleging its failure to curb the resurgence of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a press conference, spokesperson Supriya Shrinate highlighted that there have been 25 terror attacks in just 98 days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his third term. She mentioned that 21 security personnel and 15 citizens have lost their lives in these attacks.

Shrinate criticized Modi for not paying tributes to fallen soldiers and alleged the resurgence of militancy in regions like Doda and Reasi, previously deemed peaceful. The Congress spokesperson called this a failure of the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)