Delhi Police Files FIR Over Firecrackers Post Kejriwal's Jail Release
Delhi Police filed an FIR after firecrackers were burst outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines, following his release from jail. The Delhi government has since banned the production, sale, and use of firecrackers in Delhi to curb air pollution during the winter season.
The Delhi Police have lodged an FIR in connection with firecrackers being set off outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in north Delhi's Civil Lines. This occurred to celebrate his release from jail, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Following the incident, the Delhi government announced a ban on the production, sale, and use of firecrackers in the capital. The measure aims to control the city's air pollution levels ahead of the winter season.
The case, filed under section 223 for disobedience to orders by a public servant, was registered against unidentified individuals. Notably, the firecrackers were ignited outside the CM's official residence after his release from Tihar Jail on Friday evening.
The Supreme Court had granted bail to Kejriwal in a corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy, for which he was imprisoned for over five months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
