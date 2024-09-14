Maharashtra Extends Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Till September 30

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Saturday that the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme has been extended until September 30, asserting its unstoppable momentum. Speaking at a campaign event, Shinde criticized the opposition for neglecting their promises post-elections.

'My Laadli sisters, this enthusiasm proves our scheme's success. The deadline has now been extended to September 30 for those who haven't received the funds yet,' Shinde stated, adding, 'No one can stop this scheme, despite attempts to hinder it.' He stressed the scheme's importance to impoverished families, saying, 'Those living in wealth can't understand the value of 1,500 rupees, but my poor mothers and sisters do.'

Shinde affirmed his government's unwavering commitment to their promises, citing past instances of opposition leaders making empty promises during elections. 'We fulfill the promises we make at any cost,' he declared, echoing Balasaheb's principle. The CM also expressed aspirations to boost women's financial status beyond the current aid, aiming for their empowerment as future millionaires.

Launched on August 17, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana provides financial assistance to women aged 21-65 with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh, aiming to promote their independence and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)