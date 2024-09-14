Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP's 'Empty Rhetoric' Ahead of J&K Assembly Polls

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress has launched a counter-attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the BJP of relying on 'empty rhetoric' and 'lip service.' The opposition criticized the BJP's tenure, claiming a rapid loss of ground in Jammu and the dissatisfaction of locals with the LG administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress launched a counter-attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, branding the BJP as a 'master at providing lip service' whose 'empty rhetoric' will fail in the upcoming Assembly polls in the Union Territory.

The opposition party asserted that the BJP is rapidly losing ground in Jammu, with growing dissatisfaction among locals towards the LG's administration. 'Enough of the prime minister's bullying.... The BJP is a master at lip service, as seen in the last decade across India, including Jammu and Kashmir,' stated Raman Bhalla, working president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).

Reacting to Modi's sharp remarks against his party from a rally in Doda district, Bhalla emphasized the need to vote sensibly in the coming elections. He stated that after 10 years of 'big promises and lies,' the nation faces severe unemployment and inflation. Bhalla also warned voters against 'tempting speeches' from political parties, which have failed on various fronts. He claimed the BJP's tenure has been marked by mismanagement and public discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

