Sri Lankan President Promises Commission for Disappeared Persons if Re-Elected

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe pledged to establish a commission to address disappearances within five years if re-elected. He emphasized resolving land disputes and economic stability in the North. Wickremesinghe also warned against policies proposed by rivals that could jeopardize IMF assistance and economic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:49 IST
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday assured that his government would establish a commission to address the issue of disappeared persons within five years if he is re-elected in the upcoming presidential poll.

Addressing a public rally in Jaffna, Wickremesinghe noted that approximately 20,000 people are believed to have gone missing following the end of the nearly three-decade war with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). He promised to set up the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) to resolve this and related land disputes, aiming to restore civilian ownership in the North.

The president emphasized that resolving the North's issues is not only political but also developmental. He warned that the region risks falling behind without proper development, stressing his commitment to addressing both challenges. Wickremesinghe also highlighted an IMF report, underscoring the importance of continuing the current economic program to avoid economic collapse and ensure stability.

