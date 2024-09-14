Stalemate Continues: Mamata Banerjee's Meeting with Junior Doctors Delayed

A scheduled meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and junior doctors protesting over the RG Kar incident is yet to start, according to information from the state secretariat.

Photographs and information shared by the state secretariat Nabanna reveal Banerjee, accompanied by DGP Rajeev Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, is waiting at her residence for the junior doctors to join.

The meeting had not begun even after the junior doctors arrived at Banerjee's Kalighat residence at 6:45 PM on Saturday.

In a video message, a junior doctor mentioned their demand for live-streaming or video recording the meeting, which was not accepted, similar to a previous meeting on Thursday.

On Thursday, a scheduled meeting at Nabanna failed to take place due to a deadlock over the issue of live-streaming.

