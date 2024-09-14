Left Menu

Stalemate Continues: Mamata Banerjee's Meeting with Junior Doctors Delayed

A scheduled meeting between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and protesting junior doctors over the RG Kar incident has been delayed. Banerjee, along with top officials, was at her residence waiting for the doctors, who demanded live-streaming of the discussion—a point of contention from a previous meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:15 IST
Stalemate Continues: Mamata Banerjee's Meeting with Junior Doctors Delayed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A scheduled meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and junior doctors protesting over the RG Kar incident is yet to start, according to information from the state secretariat.

Photographs and information shared by the state secretariat Nabanna reveal Banerjee, accompanied by DGP Rajeev Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, is waiting at her residence for the junior doctors to join.

The meeting had not begun even after the junior doctors arrived at Banerjee's Kalighat residence at 6:45 PM on Saturday.

In a video message, a junior doctor mentioned their demand for live-streaming or video recording the meeting, which was not accepted, similar to a previous meeting on Thursday.

On Thursday, a scheduled meeting at Nabanna failed to take place due to a deadlock over the issue of live-streaming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024