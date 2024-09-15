Omar Abdullah Alleges NC Targeted by Baramulla MP Ahead of J&K Assembly Elections

With the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections approaching, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday accused Independent MP from Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, of targeting the National Conference (NC). Abdullah demanded that the Prime Minister account for his performance over the past decade despite having a 'double-engine government' in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah labeled Rashid as a BJP 'agent' following his release on interim bail from Tihar Jail. Rashid, who is focused on resolving the Kashmir issue, emphasized that for him the priority is not the elections but finding a lasting solution to the regional conflict.

Rashid was granted bail on Tuesday by a special NIA court in Delhi, allowing him to campaign in the upcoming elections. His controversial past includes arrests on charges related to militancy support in 2005 and under UAPA in 2019. Despite these challenges, Rashid won the 2024 parliamentary elections from jail.

The elections, set for September 18, 25, and October 1, will be the first assembly polls post-Article 370 abrogation. Counting is scheduled for October 8. Out of 90 Assembly constituencies, 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 for STs. Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible voters according to the Election Commission of India.

In the previous Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, BJP secured 25, NC won 15, and Congress won 12. These elections will test the political dynamics in the region significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)