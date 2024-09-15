Senior BJP Leader Anil Vij Stakes Claim for Haryana CM Post
Senior BJP leader and former Minister Anil Vij announced his intention to stake claim for the chief minister's post if BJP returns to power in Haryana after the upcoming Assembly polls. Despite Nayab Singh Saini being declared the party's CM candidate, Vij emphasized his seniority and public support for his claim.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala/Chandigarh | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader and former Minister Anil Vij announced on Sunday that he will stakes claim for the chief minister's post if the party returns to power in Haryana following the October 5 Assembly polls.
The six-time MLA's comments come despite the party's declaration that Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief minister if BJP wins. Saini is also the party's chief ministerial candidate for the elections.
Vij, with significant public backing, stated his intentions based on seniority and demand from the people, even though the final decision lies with the party high command.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Resigns Over Ticket Distribution Row Ahead of J-K Assembly Polls
Haryana assembly polls now on Oct 5 instead of Oct 1 keeping in mind centuries-old festival of Bishnoi community: EC.
2024 Haryana Assembly Polls Rescheduled to Honor Bishnoi Community Tradition
Election Commission Reschedules Haryana Assembly Polls to Honor Bishnoi Community Festival
NIA Raids Multiple Locations in Chhattisgarh Over 2023 Assembly Polls IED Blast