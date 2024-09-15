Senior BJP Leader Anil Vij Stakes Claim for Haryana CM Post

Senior BJP leader and former Minister Anil Vij announced on Sunday that he will stakes claim for the chief minister's post if the party returns to power in Haryana following the October 5 Assembly polls.

The six-time MLA's comments come despite the party's declaration that Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief minister if BJP wins. Saini is also the party's chief ministerial candidate for the elections.

Vij, with significant public backing, stated his intentions based on seniority and demand from the people, even though the final decision lies with the party high command.

