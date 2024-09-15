Left Menu

King Abdullah Set to Name Jafar Hassan as Jordan's New Prime Minister

Jordan's King Abdullah is expected to appoint Jafar Hassan as the new prime minister following the government's resignation. Harvard-educated Hassan faces the challenge of addressing economic impacts from regional conflicts. The Islamist opposition gained ground in recent parliamentary elections, complicating future IMF-backed reforms.

Jordan's King Abdullah is reportedly poised to appoint Jafar Hassan as the new prime minister after the existing government resigned on Sunday. This shift follows a parliamentary election that saw notable gains for the Islamist opposition in the U.S.-allied kingdom, insiders revealed to Reuters under anonymity.

Hassan, a Harvard-educated technocrat currently heading King Abdullah's office and formerly a planning minister, is expected to succeed Bisher Khasawneh. Khasawneh, a seasoned diplomat and former palace adviser, has been in office for nearly four years, officials stated.

Facing the task of mitigating the Gaza war's economic impact, Hassan must address weakened investments and a tourism downturn. The prior prime minister aimed to drive reforms championed by King Abdullah to reverse a sluggish growth rate of around 2%, exacerbated by the pandemic and regional conflicts.

Conservative elements have historically resisted liberal reforms, fearing the loss of power. Politicians emphasize the need to accelerate IMF-guided reforms and manage over $50 billion in public debt amidst high unemployment, sustained by significant foreign aid from Western donors.

The Islamist opposition, fueled by discontent over Israel's Gaza conflict, made significant gains in recent elections, securing 31 parliamentary seats—the most since 1989—potentially challenging IMF-supported economic reforms and foreign policy initiatives.

Although the 138-member parliament remains predominantly pro-government, the vociferous Islamist-led opposition could contest future reforms. Jordan's constitution grants most powers to the king, who appoints and can dissolve governments. The parliament can force a cabinet's resignation through a no-confidence vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

