Arvind Kejriwal Resigns as Delhi Chief Minister Amid Graft Case

Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation as Delhi's chief minister following his release from prison on bail in a graft case. Kejriwal, a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasized the need for early elections in Delhi and expressed his intent to return if the public supports him in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:07 IST
Arvind Kejriwal

Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal has stepped down as the chief minister of Delhi shortly after being released on bail in a high-profile graft case. His resignation marks a significant turn in the political landscape of the capital city, coming just months before regional elections.

Kejriwal, known for his vocal criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has gained prominence over the last decade. The party had anticipated that Kejriwal's release would bolster their campaign efforts in the upcoming elections in Haryana and Delhi.

During a meeting with AAP workers, Kejriwal announced that he would only reclaim his position if the public verifies his honesty by voting for him. He called for the Election Commission to hasten the Delhi elections to November, aligning them with the Maharashtra elections. Kejriwal was arrested earlier this year in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi's liquor policy, a charge he and AAP strongly deny, labeling them as politically driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

