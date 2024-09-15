Arvind Kejriwal Resigns as Delhi Chief Minister Amid Graft Case

Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal has stepped down as the chief minister of Delhi shortly after being released on bail in a high-profile graft case. His resignation marks a significant turn in the political landscape of the capital city, coming just months before regional elections.

Kejriwal, known for his vocal criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has gained prominence over the last decade. The party had anticipated that Kejriwal's release would bolster their campaign efforts in the upcoming elections in Haryana and Delhi.

During a meeting with AAP workers, Kejriwal announced that he would only reclaim his position if the public verifies his honesty by voting for him. He called for the Election Commission to hasten the Delhi elections to November, aligning them with the Maharashtra elections. Kejriwal was arrested earlier this year in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi's liquor policy, a charge he and AAP strongly deny, labeling them as politically driven.

