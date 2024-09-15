BJP Demands Immediate Resignation from Delhi CM Kejriwal, Calls Actions 'Drama'

In a heated political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to resign immediately instead of waiting for two days as announced. BJP Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva labeled Kejriwal's move as a 'drama', challenging him to step down along with his entire cabinet and push for early elections.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Kejriwal's demand for early polls, stating that he should dissolve the Assembly if he genuinely desires elections. Trivedi also highlighted the Supreme Court's decision that barred Kejriwal from performing his chief ministerial duties due to legal issues.

As tensions escalate, various BJP leaders, including Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Vijender Gupta, accused Kejriwal of corruption and misgovernance. They argued that his resignation is a tactical move to avoid public scrutiny and claimed that early elections would reveal the public's dissatisfaction with Kejriwal's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)