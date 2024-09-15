Farooq Abdullah Praises Kejriwal's Decision to Step Down, Questions Rise on Delhi's Next Move
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation, seeking public approval for his return. Farooq Abdullah commended his move as a sign of integrity. In contrast, Omar Abdullah criticized PDP's association with BJP, igniting a debate over political alliances in J&K.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his intention to resign on Sunday, a decision that has drawn praise from National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, who lauded Kejriwal as 'not hungry for power.' 'He wants elections in Delhi and wishes to go among the public for their decision,' Abdullah noted.
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah withheld comments on Kejriwal's resignation, stating, 'Why is he resigning, will there be elections afterward, or is someone else becoming Chief Minister?' Meanwhile, Kejriwal declared he would vacate his position in two days, pending public validation of his integrity in the upcoming assembly polls.
Following his release from Tihar Jail, Omar Abdullah turned his focus on PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, accusing her of causing destruction in Jammu and Kashmir by collaborating with the BJP in 2016. He questioned her motives for forming an alliance with the BJP, despite National Conference and Congress support.
