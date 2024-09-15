Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Praises Kejriwal's Decision to Step Down, Questions Rise on Delhi's Next Move

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation, seeking public approval for his return. Farooq Abdullah commended his move as a sign of integrity. In contrast, Omar Abdullah criticized PDP's association with BJP, igniting a debate over political alliances in J&K.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 20:58 IST
Farooq Abdullah Praises Kejriwal's Decision to Step Down, Questions Rise on Delhi's Next Move
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his intention to resign on Sunday, a decision that has drawn praise from National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, who lauded Kejriwal as 'not hungry for power.' 'He wants elections in Delhi and wishes to go among the public for their decision,' Abdullah noted.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah withheld comments on Kejriwal's resignation, stating, 'Why is he resigning, will there be elections afterward, or is someone else becoming Chief Minister?' Meanwhile, Kejriwal declared he would vacate his position in two days, pending public validation of his integrity in the upcoming assembly polls.

Following his release from Tihar Jail, Omar Abdullah turned his focus on PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, accusing her of causing destruction in Jammu and Kashmir by collaborating with the BJP in 2016. He questioned her motives for forming an alliance with the BJP, despite National Conference and Congress support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024