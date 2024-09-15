Congress Promises Safety and Development in Haryana: Hooda's Bold Address
Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda declared that the Congress will form the next government in Haryana and warned criminals to cease activities or leave the state before election results are announced on October 8. He emphasized the importance of safety and development under Congress rule.
In a rally held on Sunday, Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda confidently asserted that the Congress party will establish the next government in Haryana, issuing a stern warning to criminals to either desist from their nefarious activities or leave the state before October 8, when the poll results will be announced.
Addressing a crowd in Assoda village, Hooda laid out the Congress government's vision for a 'developed and safe' Haryana, urging citizens to support Congress candidate Rajendra Joon. He recalled the tenure from 2005 when Congress eradicated crime, attributing Haryana's progress and status as India's top state in development to this era of law and order.
Hooda accused the BJP of turning Haryana into a haven for criminals over the past decade, citing rising incidents of ransom, murder, rape, and kidnapping. He assured that a Congress-led government would reinstate law and order, promising to fill 2 lakh vacant posts, restore the old pension scheme, and provide various benefits including free electricity, subsidized gas cylinders, and enhanced pensions for the elderly.
