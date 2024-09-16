Left Menu

North Korea and Russia Strengthen Ties at Eurasian Women's Forum

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui traveled to Russia for the Eurasian and BRICS Women's Forums in Saint Petersburg. The forums, occurring from September 18-20, will feature participation from nearly 100 countries. This comes amid strengthened ties between Russia and North Korea, although both deny accusations of arms trade amidst the Ukraine conflict.

16-09-2024
Representative Image Image Credit: en.kremlin.ru

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui has flown to Russia to attend the Eurasian Women's Forum and the BRICS Women's Forum in Saint Petersburg, according to Russia's North Korean embassy.

Scheduled for September 18-20, the forums will see participation from delegations representing nearly 100 countries. The Federation Council's Valentina Matviyenko aims for a record foreign presence.

This visit underscores growing ties between Russia and North Korea, further solidified by a recent defense pact. Despite accusations of an armaments exchange for aid during the Ukraine war, both nations deny such claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

