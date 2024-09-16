Trump Thanks Secret Service After Golf Course Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump expressed his gratitude to the US Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies following an assassination attempt on Sunday while he was playing golf at one of his courses in West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the FBI, the attempt took place two months after a previous life-threatening incident at a Pennsylvania rally. Trump praised the agencies involved through a post on Truth Social, acknowledging the outstanding job they did.

Local authorities mentioned that Secret Service agents protecting Trump fired at a suspect wielding an AK-style rifle with a scope. Trump was playing golf with donor Steve Witkoff when the shots were fired. President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, and other officials, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, voiced their concerns and relief about Trump's safety. Elon Musk also commented on the incident, questioning the lack of similar threats against other political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)