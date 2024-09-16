Dilip Ghosh Leads BJP Membership Drive in Tripura

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has been appointed to oversee the party's membership drive across five organizational districts in Tripura, according to a party representative.

Ghosh is responsible for Sadar (Rural), Khowai, Dhalai, Unakoti, and North Tripura districts. He will personally visit the state to oversee the ongoing membership drive.

The BJP's membership drive has seen an overwhelming response from all sections of the public, with 3.12 lakh members registered out of a targeted 7 lakh, according to BJP Tripura General Secretary Amit Rakshit. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the drive on September 3, and it will run for one and a half months.

Following the completion of the membership drive, active members will be identified to participate in the organizational elections. If everything goes as planned, a new state committee will assume office in November.

