Kumaraswamy Criticizes Karnataka Congress Government for Delaying Local Body Elections
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy criticized the Karnataka Congress government for delaying local body elections while forming a 2,500-km-long human chain to celebrate democracy. He urged immediate elections to strengthen democracy's fundamental pillars, questioning the government's focus on propaganda over governance.
- Country:
- India
JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday criticized the Congress government in Karnataka for delaying local body elections, despite organizing a massive 2,500-km-long human chain in the name of promoting democracy.
Kumaraswamy urged the government to immediately announce elections for the local bodies, which he described as the 'fundamental pillars of democracy.'
The Karnataka government had marked the 'International Day of Democracy' with the human chain to symbolize equality, unity, fraternity, and participative governance, but Kumaraswamy accused them of prioritizing propaganda over actual democratic governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
KTR Criticizes Congress Government for Neglect of School Education
BJP Intensifies Fight Against Karnataka Congress Government
Anurag Thakur Criticizes Congress Government Over Financial Crisis in Himachal
Karnataka's Grand Human Chain: A Tribute to Democracy on International Day
KT Rama Rao Slams Congress Government: Alarming Agriculture Crisis and Sacked Teachers