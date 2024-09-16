Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Criticizes Karnataka Congress Government for Delaying Local Body Elections

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy criticized the Karnataka Congress government for delaying local body elections while forming a 2,500-km-long human chain to celebrate democracy. He urged immediate elections to strengthen democracy's fundamental pillars, questioning the government's focus on propaganda over governance.

Updated: 16-09-2024 13:42 IST
JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday criticized the Congress government in Karnataka for delaying local body elections, despite organizing a massive 2,500-km-long human chain in the name of promoting democracy.

Kumaraswamy urged the government to immediately announce elections for the local bodies, which he described as the 'fundamental pillars of democracy.'

The Karnataka government had marked the 'International Day of Democracy' with the human chain to symbolize equality, unity, fraternity, and participative governance, but Kumaraswamy accused them of prioritizing propaganda over actual democratic governance.

