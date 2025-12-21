KCR Slams Congress Government Over Water Rights and Project Halts
BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao criticized the Congress government in Telangana, calling it 'useless' for failing to advocate for the state's water rights. He pledged to agitate against both the state and central governments over the stalled Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project.
On Sunday, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led government in Telangana, labeling it a 'useless regime.' He pledged that his party would engage in significant agitations to fight for Telangana's water rights.
Rao's criticism came on the heels of a statement from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who expressed his readiness to convene a special Assembly session to discuss the Krishna and Godavari river water issues with KCR. Addressing the media, Rao accused CM Reddy of failing to exert enough pressure on the Central government for the returned report on the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project.
KCR also accused the central authorities of playing politics with Telangana's water projects, suggesting that their reliance on the support of the TDP led to the halting of the Palamuru-Rangareddy initiative. He announced plans to organize public rallies to expose and challenge both state and central administrations, also pointing to a crime rate increase under the current government.
