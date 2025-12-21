Left Menu

KCR Slams Congress Government Over Water Rights and Project Halts

BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao criticized the Congress government in Telangana, calling it 'useless' for failing to advocate for the state's water rights. He pledged to agitate against both the state and central governments over the stalled Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 22:00 IST
KCR Slams Congress Government Over Water Rights and Project Halts
K Chandrasekhar Rao
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led government in Telangana, labeling it a 'useless regime.' He pledged that his party would engage in significant agitations to fight for Telangana's water rights.

Rao's criticism came on the heels of a statement from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who expressed his readiness to convene a special Assembly session to discuss the Krishna and Godavari river water issues with KCR. Addressing the media, Rao accused CM Reddy of failing to exert enough pressure on the Central government for the returned report on the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project.

KCR also accused the central authorities of playing politics with Telangana's water projects, suggesting that their reliance on the support of the TDP led to the halting of the Palamuru-Rangareddy initiative. He announced plans to organize public rallies to expose and challenge both state and central administrations, also pointing to a crime rate increase under the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025