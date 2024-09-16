Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Maharashtra's Power Deal with Adani: A Burden on Consumers?

The Congress party has criticized the Mahayuti government for awarding a massive power supply contract to the Adani Group, raising concerns over the financial burden on Maharashtra’s consumers. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the fairness of the bidding process and the high tariff rates compared to other providers.

Updated: 16-09-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Congress party launched a scathing attack on the Mahayuti government over its decision to grant a significant power supply contract to the Adani Group. The contract involves supplying 6,600 MW of bundled renewable and thermal power to the state of Maharashtra.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, questioned the terms and conditions of the bidding process, which he claims were altered to minimize competition. He raised concerns about the high tariff rates and the financial burden it would impose on Maharashtra's consumers.

Ramesh pointed out that while the Adani Group's bid was lower compared to other major energy suppliers, the costs for coal and solar power are still higher than industry standards. The contract is set to last for 25 years, with supplies scheduled to commence 48 months from the issuance of the letter of intent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

