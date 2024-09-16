Kremlin Comments on Trump Assassination Attempt Tied to Ukraine

The Kremlin stated on Monday that Ukrainian connections to the alleged shooter in the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump highlight the dangers of meddling in such matters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked about the FBI's description of the incident as an assassination attempt, responded that Moscow is closely observing the tense situation in the United States, reiterating that Russia is not interfering in the U.S. presidential election.

Based on information from CNN, Fox News, and the New York Times, law enforcement officials identified the suspect as Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old from Hawaii who had traveled to Ukraine.

