VCK and DMK Unite for Anti-Liquor Movement

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan announced that the DMK, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, would participate in an anti-liquor conference on October 2 in Kallakurichi. The conference aims to pressurize the Centre to enforce nationwide liquor prohibition, highlighting a common cause for public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:45 IST
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan met with Chief Minister M K Stalin to confirm the ruling DMK's participation in VCK's anti-liquor conference on October 2 in Kallakurichi. Thirumavalavan emphasized that the ties between VCK and DMK remain smooth.

The meeting at DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' comes amid VCK's ideological slogans on 'share in power' and their invitation to DMK's rival AIADMK for the meet. The VCK aims to enforce a liquor ban, a policy endorsed by DMK founder C N Annadurai and former CM M Karunanidhi. Stalin assured VCK of DMK's commitment to this cause.

Stalin conveyed that while Tamil Nadu supports prohibition, the complexity of administrative implementation means a phased approach would be considered. Thirumavalavan reiterated the strong alliance between VCK and DMK, urging all parties to support the anti-liquor movement for the nation's welfare. Adjacent support comes from Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, though he acknowledges the omnipresent nature of politics in such initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

