Left Menu

Powell Warns of Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Tariff Surge

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned about the uncertain economic impact of President Trump's new larger-than-expected tariffs, which may result in higher inflation and slower growth. While stock markets were looking for reassurance, Powell emphasized the rising economic tensions and the Fed's cautious approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 00:05 IST
Powell Warns of Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Tariff Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has raised concerns over the economic consequences of President Donald Trump's newly announced tariffs, describing them as "larger than expected". The tariffs may trigger significant inflation and slower economic growth, according to Powell's remarks on Friday.

Speaking at a business conference in Arlington, Virginia, Powell highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. central bank's potential response. Investors, already rattled by a steep decline in global stock markets, hoped for assurances of rate cuts, but Powell stayed non-committal.

Powell emphasized the need for more data before making monetary policy decisions. The Fed's focus is on keeping inflation expectations stable, as tariffs could spark prolonged price hikes. The situation poses a challenge for the central bank's dual mandate of managing inflation and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025