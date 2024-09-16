Left Menu

Turkish Drone Strike Hits PKK Meeting in Northern Iraq

A Turkish drone strike targeted a meeting of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) members in Makhmour camp, northern Iraq, killing one and injuring two others, including a senior PKK official. Turkey frequently conducts airstrikes on PKK militants in northern Iraq, with the PKK initially fighting for an independent Kurdish state.

  Iraq

A Turkish drone strike killed one member of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and wounded two others in northern Iraq on Monday, according to Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service.

The Turkish strike targeted a PKK meeting in the Makhmour camp, resulting in one fatality and injuries to two others, including a senior PKK official, the statement added.

Turkey regularly conducts airstrikes on PKK militants in northern Iraq and maintains dozens of outposts in the Iraqi territory. The PKK began an insurgency against Ankara in 1984, initially aiming for an independent Kurdish state, but later moderated its goals to greater Kurdish rights and limited autonomy in southeast Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

