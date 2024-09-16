Trump Vows Never to Surrender After Another Assassination Attempt
Former US President Donald Trump declared his unwavering resolve to keep fighting for Americans after surviving a second assassination attempt. While playing golf in Florida, Secret Service agents thwarted the attack. Political figures, including President Biden and Vice President Harris, condemned the violence and emphasized the importance of peaceful democratic processes.
Former US President Donald Trump has vowed to continue his fight for Americans, despite surviving another assassination attempt.
On Monday, Trump expressed gratitude to the US Secret Service and law enforcement officials for their 'outstanding' performance in responding to the attack while he was golfing in West Palm Beach, Florida.
High-profile figures, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, condemned the violence, affirming that political violence has no place in America.
