Left Menu

Trump Vows Never to Surrender After Another Assassination Attempt

Former US President Donald Trump declared his unwavering resolve to keep fighting for Americans after surviving a second assassination attempt. While playing golf in Florida, Secret Service agents thwarted the attack. Political figures, including President Biden and Vice President Harris, condemned the violence and emphasized the importance of peaceful democratic processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:07 IST
Trump Vows Never to Surrender After Another Assassination Attempt
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Former US President Donald Trump has vowed to continue his fight for Americans, despite surviving another assassination attempt.

On Monday, Trump expressed gratitude to the US Secret Service and law enforcement officials for their 'outstanding' performance in responding to the attack while he was golfing in West Palm Beach, Florida.

High-profile figures, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, condemned the violence, affirming that political violence has no place in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024