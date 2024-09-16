BJP Withdraws Sirsa Candidate; Backs Gopal Kanda for Haryana Assembly Seat

Rohtash Jangra, the ruling BJP's candidate for Sirsa, announced on Monday that he has withdrawn his nomination, suggesting that the party may back incumbent MLA Gopal Kanda, who has been supporting the state government.

Gopal Kanda, the leader of the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP), is seeking re-election from the Sirsa Assembly seat. Jangra stated, 'The decision has been taken in the interest of the state and the country... We have to ensure a 'Congress-mukt Haryana.'

Following the BJP's withdrawal of its candidate, INLD leader Abhay Chautala said he would consult his party leaders to decide whether to continue supporting Kanda. The BJP now contests 89 of the 90 Assembly seats, similar to Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)