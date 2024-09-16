World Briefs: UNRWA's Gaza Success, Putin's Army Expansion, Explosions, and Emmy Wins
This summary covers varied current global news including the UNRWA's successful polio vaccination in Gaza, President Putin's order to expand the Russian army, Germany's reintroduced border controls, an explosion in Cologne, and the Emmys' notable winners. Also mentioned are attempts on Donald Trump's life and central Europe's devastating floods.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:31 IST
The UNRWA has successfully reached a 90% polio vaccination rate in Gaza, amid ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Next, they aim to provide a second dose to hundreds of thousands of children.
President Vladimir Putin has decreed the expansion of the Russian army by 180,000 troops, to total 1.5 million soldiers, as published on the Kremlin's website.
Germany has reintroduced tighter border controls, causing friction with neighboring countries, in response to a surge in irregular migration and support for far-right parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UNRWA
- Gaza
- Putin
- Russian army
- border controls
- Germany
- explosions
- Emmys
- Trump
- assassination attempt
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Far-Right Surge: AfD Poised for Historic Victory in Eastern Germany
Eastern Germany Votes: Far-Right AfD Poised for Historic Win
Germany Honors Knife Attack Victims Amid Renewed Immigration Debate
AfD Poised for Historic Gains in Eastern Germany
World News Roundup: Key Developments from Russia, Germany, Japan, and More