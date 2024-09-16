Left Menu

World Briefs: UNRWA's Gaza Success, Putin's Army Expansion, Explosions, and Emmy Wins

This summary covers varied current global news including the UNRWA's successful polio vaccination in Gaza, President Putin's order to expand the Russian army, Germany's reintroduced border controls, an explosion in Cologne, and the Emmys' notable winners. Also mentioned are attempts on Donald Trump's life and central Europe's devastating floods.

Updated: 16-09-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:31 IST
World Briefs: UNRWA's Gaza Success, Putin's Army Expansion, Explosions, and Emmy Wins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UNRWA has successfully reached a 90% polio vaccination rate in Gaza, amid ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Next, they aim to provide a second dose to hundreds of thousands of children.

President Vladimir Putin has decreed the expansion of the Russian army by 180,000 troops, to total 1.5 million soldiers, as published on the Kremlin's website.

Germany has reintroduced tighter border controls, causing friction with neighboring countries, in response to a surge in irregular migration and support for far-right parties.

