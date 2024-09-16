World Briefs: UNRWA's Gaza Success, Putin's Army Expansion, Explosions, and Emmy Wins

The UNRWA has successfully reached a 90% polio vaccination rate in Gaza, amid ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Next, they aim to provide a second dose to hundreds of thousands of children.

President Vladimir Putin has decreed the expansion of the Russian army by 180,000 troops, to total 1.5 million soldiers, as published on the Kremlin's website.

Germany has reintroduced tighter border controls, causing friction with neighboring countries, in response to a surge in irregular migration and support for far-right parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)