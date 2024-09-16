Sitting in America, Rahul Gandhi conspired to end reservation in India: Union minister Meghwal

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday slammed the Congress saying that Rahul Gandhi, sitting in America, was conspiring to end reservation in India. Addressing a meeting of party officials at the BJP office in Gurukamal, Meghwal alleged that during the Lok Sabha elections, Congress cheated and threatened the people of SC, ST and OBC categories that if the BJP came to power, it would abolish the Constitution and end the reservation.

But in the true sense, ending reservation is the real agenda of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, Meghwal said. Talking about the elections on October 5 in Haryana, Meghwal said that it is necessary for the development of the state to have BJP government for the third time. ''There is very little time left now. The party workers must make efforts relentlessly,'' Meghwal said. ''At the time of elections, the Congress runs a narrative of confusion, lies and rumours to cheat people. It is the responsibility of the workers to expose the lies of Congress and to publicise the achievements of the Narendra Modi and Nayab Singh Saini governments to the people,'' Meghwal said. He said, ''Rahul Gandhi, sitting in America, was conspiring to end reservation in India.'' ''The BJP government has changed the picture and destiny of the country and the state in 10 years. People are also feeling the changes that have taken place,'' Meghwal claimed. Meanwhile, the BJP District President Kamal Yadav while giving assurance to Meghwal said that this time lotus will bloom in all the four assemblies of Gurugram district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)