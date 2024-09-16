Putin Orders Massive Expansion of Russian Army

President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree to significantly expand the size of the Russian military by 180,000 troops, raising the total number of active servicemen to 1.5 million. This enlargement would make Russia's military the second largest globally, trailing only China.

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), this move would elevate Russia above the United States and India in terms of active combat soldiers. The decree marks the third time Putin has bolstered the army since initiating military action in Ukraine in February 2022. Russian forces continue to push forward in eastern Ukraine amidst ongoing heavy losses on both sides.

In the meantime, senior officials, including Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the Russian defense committee, endorsed the increase in troops as vital for national security, especially in light of Finland joining NATO. Despite ruling out additional mobilization efforts, experts question the Kremlin's capacity to fund this large-scale expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)