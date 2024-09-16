Putin Orders Massive Expansion of Russian Army
President Vladimir Putin has mandated an increase in the size of the Russian army by 180,000 troops, bringing the total active servicemen to 1.5 million. This move places Russia's military size second only to China's. Though the Kremlin has ruled out new mobilization, concerns about funding and feasibility loom.
According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), this move would elevate Russia above the United States and India in terms of active combat soldiers. The decree marks the third time Putin has bolstered the army since initiating military action in Ukraine in February 2022. Russian forces continue to push forward in eastern Ukraine amidst ongoing heavy losses on both sides.
In the meantime, senior officials, including Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the Russian defense committee, endorsed the increase in troops as vital for national security, especially in light of Finland joining NATO. Despite ruling out additional mobilization efforts, experts question the Kremlin's capacity to fund this large-scale expansion.
