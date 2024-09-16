Left Menu

Putin Orders Massive Expansion of Russian Army

President Vladimir Putin has mandated an increase in the size of the Russian army by 180,000 troops, bringing the total active servicemen to 1.5 million. This move places Russia's military size second only to China's. Though the Kremlin has ruled out new mobilization, concerns about funding and feasibility loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:29 IST
Putin Orders Massive Expansion of Russian Army
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree to significantly expand the size of the Russian military by 180,000 troops, raising the total number of active servicemen to 1.5 million. This enlargement would make Russia's military the second largest globally, trailing only China.

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), this move would elevate Russia above the United States and India in terms of active combat soldiers. The decree marks the third time Putin has bolstered the army since initiating military action in Ukraine in February 2022. Russian forces continue to push forward in eastern Ukraine amidst ongoing heavy losses on both sides.

In the meantime, senior officials, including Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the Russian defense committee, endorsed the increase in troops as vital for national security, especially in light of Finland joining NATO. Despite ruling out additional mobilization efforts, experts question the Kremlin's capacity to fund this large-scale expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024