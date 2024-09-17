Left Menu

2024 Election Showdown: Trump Versus Harris and Third-Party Contenders

Former President Donald Trump will face Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Trump, recently surviving assassination attempts, is running alongside JD Vance. Harris, securing the Democratic nomination after Biden withdrew, is competing with Trump and other third-party candidates like Cornel West, Jill Stein, and Chase Oliver.

Updated: 17-09-2024 01:33 IST
In an unprecedented 2024 U.S. presidential election, former President Donald Trump will contest Vice President Kamala Harris, following President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection bid. Both candidates are bracing for a challenging campaign filled with legal battles and escalating political rhetoric.

Trump, 78, secured the Republican nomination and has chosen U.S. Senator JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate. Despite facing numerous indictments, including attempts to subvert the 2020 election, Trump remains a formidable opponent. He has pledged sweeping reforms, particularly targeting federal civil service, and aims to resolve the Ukraine conflict through peace talks, even if it means territorial concessions by Kyiv.

On the Democratic side, Harris, 59, became the first woman and person of color to serve as vice president and now leads the party's ticket with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Harris has outlined plans for economic reforms, including tax cuts for most Americans and increased corporate taxes. With third-party candidates like Cornel West, Jill Stein, and Chase Oliver in the mix, the election is shaping up to be a closely-watched contest.

