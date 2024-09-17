Aam Aadmi Party Set to Announce New Delhi Chief Minister
The Aam Aadmi Party will reveal the successor to Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister at 12 pm on Tuesday following a legislative party meeting. Kejriwal resigned on Sunday, stating he will only return as CM when given a 'certificate of honesty' by the people.
The Aam Aadmi Party is poised to announce the next leader who will take over from Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi. The announcement is scheduled for 12 pm on Tuesday, after the legislative party convenes.
Kejriwal announced his resignation from the chief ministerial post on Sunday. He expressed that he would only consider returning to the role when provided with a 'certificate of honesty' by the populace.
'The name of the new CM will be revealed at noon today following the legislative party's discussions,' a party official stated.
