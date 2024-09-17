Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party Set to Announce New Delhi Chief Minister

The Aam Aadmi Party will reveal the successor to Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister at 12 pm on Tuesday following a legislative party meeting. Kejriwal resigned on Sunday, stating he will only return as CM when given a 'certificate of honesty' by the people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:53 IST
Aam Aadmi Party Set to Announce New Delhi Chief Minister
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party is poised to announce the next leader who will take over from Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi. The announcement is scheduled for 12 pm on Tuesday, after the legislative party convenes.

Kejriwal announced his resignation from the chief ministerial post on Sunday. He expressed that he would only consider returning to the role when provided with a 'certificate of honesty' by the populace.

'The name of the new CM will be revealed at noon today following the legislative party's discussions,' a party official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024