The Next Papal Successor: A Shift from Tradition?

The passing of Pope Francis has triggered global speculation about who will next lead the Roman Catholic Church. With Francis' legacy characterized by the appointment of many cardinals from non-European and developing nations, the expectation for a non-European progressive successor is strong.

The election process for a new pope is highly confidential, with cardinals under the age of 80 sequestering in a conclave until a decision is made. This conclave, composed largely of cardinals appointed by Francis, may continue his progressive reforms or shift towards conservatism.

This papal election represents a critical moment for the church, potentially affirming Francis' emphasis on representation from diverse global regions. While still unknown, the selection could symbolize a continuation of a less Euro-centric emphasis within the Catholic Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)