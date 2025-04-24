A Farewell to Pope Francis: Global Tributes and Plans for Successor
St. Peter's Basilica reopens to accommodate global tributes to Pope Francis, who passed on after recent health battles. With leaders assembling from around the world for his funeral, discussions on the church's future and acknowledgment of his contributions to the marginalized continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:57 IST
On Thursday, St. Peter's Basilica reopened its doors after a brief closure to welcome thousands of global worshippers paying their last respects to Pope Francis.
The late pope, who died at 88 following health complications, was revered for his advocacy for the poor and marginalized, often clashing with traditionalists.
Preparations for his funeral scheduled for Saturday are underway, with notable global figures, including President Donald Trump, set to attend, while discussions on his successor and the Church's future continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protest and Controversy: Churchill Brothers Withdraw From Super Cup
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit
New Peer Support Workers Join Christchurch ED to Help People in Mental Distress
The Search Begins: Successor to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
New York Declares Dr B R Ambedkar Day: A Global Tribute