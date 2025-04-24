A Farewell to Pope Francis: Global Tributes and Plans for Successor

On Thursday, St. Peter's Basilica reopened its doors after a brief closure to welcome thousands of global worshippers paying their last respects to Pope Francis.

The late pope, who died at 88 following health complications, was revered for his advocacy for the poor and marginalized, often clashing with traditionalists.

Preparations for his funeral scheduled for Saturday are underway, with notable global figures, including President Donald Trump, set to attend, while discussions on his successor and the Church's future continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)