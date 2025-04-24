Left Menu

A Farewell to Pope Francis: Global Tributes and Plans for Successor

St. Peter's Basilica reopens to accommodate global tributes to Pope Francis, who passed on after recent health battles. With leaders assembling from around the world for his funeral, discussions on the church's future and acknowledgment of his contributions to the marginalized continue.

Updated: 24-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:57 IST

Pope Francis

On Thursday, St. Peter's Basilica reopened its doors after a brief closure to welcome thousands of global worshippers paying their last respects to Pope Francis.

The late pope, who died at 88 following health complications, was revered for his advocacy for the poor and marginalized, often clashing with traditionalists.

Preparations for his funeral scheduled for Saturday are underway, with notable global figures, including President Donald Trump, set to attend, while discussions on his successor and the Church's future continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

