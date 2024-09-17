Ramdas Athawale Disavows Shiv Sena MLA's Violent Offer Regarding Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has clarified that he does not support the controversial statement made by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who offered a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who cuts off Rahul Gandhi's tongue. Athawale stated, "I don't agree with the statement of Sanjay Gaikwad. We have the right to oppose Rahul Gandhi's remarks but we can do that in other ways. We all should criticise Rahul Gandhi over his statements but using these kinds of statements is not right."

This comes on the heels of Gaikwad's inflammatory remarks aimed at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Sanjay Gaikwad, Shiv Sena MLA from Buldhana, had said, "The kind of statement made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has exposed the true face of the Congress. During the Lok Sabha elections, they sought votes by spreading lies that the Constitution was in danger, claiming the BJP would change it. Today, in America, he said that the reservation system established by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar would be dismantled. These words have come from his mouth. Whoever cuts his tongue, I will give them Rs 11 lakh."

Maharashtra Police have registered an FIR against Gaikwad under sections 351(2), 351(4), 192, and 351(3) of the BNS. "Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising India on foreign soil. He has done this before as well," Athawale added. He went on to say that Rahul Gandhi always tries to attack Narendra Modi in foreign countries. "When he says that he will end reservations in the country is serious. The backward communities are unhappy with Rahul Gandhi's statement," he added.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi faced a backlash after he made remarks on BJP, the Sikh community, and reservation while addressing the Indian diaspora in the US. During his US visit, Gandhi interacted with students and teachers at the University of Texas. (ANI)

