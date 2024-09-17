Congress Accuses BJP of Orchestrating Attacks on Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Udit Raj has accused the BJP of deploying Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad to launch controversial attacks on Rahul Gandhi, suggesting the ruling party is fearful of the Congress leader. Raj also criticized RS MP Ravneet Singh Bittu for his comments targeting Gandhi.

Udit Raj's allegations emerge amidst ongoing verbal sparring between the BJP and Congress following Rahul Gandhi's recent statements in the USA. On Monday, Gaikwad sparked outrage by offering Rs 11 lakh to anyone who would cut off Gandhi's tongue, accusing him of spreading lies about the Constitution and endangering its integrity.

Further escalating the issue, Gaikwad was responding to Gandhi's remarks in the USA, where he pointed out the lack of representation for Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs in India's governance. Maharashtra Police have now registered an FIR against Gaikwad under various sections. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray condemned Gaikwad's remarks, questioning the absence of effective leadership from the Home Minister in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)