Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Orchestrating Attacks on Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Udit Raj claims BJP is using Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad to target Rahul Gandhi, expressing the ruling party's fear of the Congress leader. Raj also denounces RS MP Ravneet Singh Bittu's remarks. The controversy follows Gandhi's recent comments in the USA, highlighting representation issues faced by marginalized communities in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:59 IST
Congress Accuses BJP of Orchestrating Attacks on Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Udit Raj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Udit Raj has accused the BJP of deploying Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad to launch controversial attacks on Rahul Gandhi, suggesting the ruling party is fearful of the Congress leader. Raj also criticized RS MP Ravneet Singh Bittu for his comments targeting Gandhi.

Udit Raj's allegations emerge amidst ongoing verbal sparring between the BJP and Congress following Rahul Gandhi's recent statements in the USA. On Monday, Gaikwad sparked outrage by offering Rs 11 lakh to anyone who would cut off Gandhi's tongue, accusing him of spreading lies about the Constitution and endangering its integrity.

Further escalating the issue, Gaikwad was responding to Gandhi's remarks in the USA, where he pointed out the lack of representation for Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs in India's governance. Maharashtra Police have now registered an FIR against Gaikwad under various sections. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray condemned Gaikwad's remarks, questioning the absence of effective leadership from the Home Minister in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024