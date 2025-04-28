Left Menu

Massive Immigration Raid Stirs Controversy in Colorado

Over 100 immigrants were arrested at a Colorado Springs nightclub during a massive raid orchestrated by federal law enforcement. The operation represents one of the largest immigration crackdowns under President Trump's administration, reflecting his commitment to deport those in the U.S. illegally.

Updated: 28-04-2025 03:56 IST
Massive Immigration Raid Stirs Controversy in Colorado
In a significant immigration enforcement action, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reported a large-scale raid over the weekend at a nightclub in Colorado Springs. The operation culminated in the arrest of more than 100 individuals in the country unlawfully, spotlighting President Trump's stringent immigration policies.

The raid marked a notable event since Trump's inauguration, aligning with his pledge to remove illegal immigrants. Out of the 200 patrons present at the venue, 114 were found to lack legal status and were detained for subsequent processing and likely deportation.

Further details emerge from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who confirmed online the seizure of cocaine, meth, and pink cocaine during the raid. While concerns linger regarding potential links with gangs such as Tren de Aragua and MS-13, authorities have not explicitly confirmed any affiliations.

