Left Menu

A New Wave in JNU Politics: Victory and Challenges in the Student Union Elections

Left candidates have retained control over the JNUSU, winning three key positions, while the ABVP broke its nine-year hiatus by securing the joint secretary role. The election showcased a split in the Left alliance and ongoing competition between ideologies on campus, reflecting broader national political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 03:50 IST
A New Wave in JNU Politics: Victory and Challenges in the Student Union Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising twist to the political narrative at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Left-aligned candidates secured three of the four key posts in the Students' Union election, maintaining their dominance at this prestigious institution.

The election results, announced early Monday by the JNUSU election commission, revealed a fractured Left alliance and independent runs by other groups. Nitish Kumar of the All India Students' Association won the presidency with a significant margin of 1,702 votes.

This political spectacle was further electrified by the ABVP's historic return to power after nine years, clinching the joint secretary post. This victory, described by ABVP as a 'historic shift in JNU's political landscape,' could indicate a changing tide in campus politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025