A New Wave in JNU Politics: Victory and Challenges in the Student Union Elections

In a surprising twist to the political narrative at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Left-aligned candidates secured three of the four key posts in the Students' Union election, maintaining their dominance at this prestigious institution.

The election results, announced early Monday by the JNUSU election commission, revealed a fractured Left alliance and independent runs by other groups. Nitish Kumar of the All India Students' Association won the presidency with a significant margin of 1,702 votes.

This political spectacle was further electrified by the ABVP's historic return to power after nine years, clinching the joint secretary post. This victory, described by ABVP as a 'historic shift in JNU's political landscape,' could indicate a changing tide in campus politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)