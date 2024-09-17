Left Menu

Maha Vikas Aghadi Allies to Discuss Seat-Sharing for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, namely the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and Congress, will hold seat-sharing talks from September 18 to 20 for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The discussions aim to finalize which party will contest which seats, prioritizing winnability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 12:53 IST
The three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies are scheduled to engage in seat-sharing discussions from September 18 to 20 ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, as confirmed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Raut mentioned that the deliberations will focus on the allocation of seats among the allied parties, with a final decision to emerge from the meetings spanning three days. The main criterion for seat allocation will be the winnability factor, he added.

The assembly elections, anticipated to be held in the second week of November, will see the MVA, comprising Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and Congress, vying against the ruling Mahayuti alliance that includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Raut emphasized that his party's support was instrumental in Congress and NCP's performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

